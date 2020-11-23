 

WATCH LIVE: Saban talks to media before Iron Bowl

Alabama

by: Drew Taylor

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — In the days leading up to the Iron Bowl, Alabama head football coach Nick Saban will speak to media.

The Crimson Tide is coming off a 63-3 win over Kentucky this past weekend as they face the Auburn Tigers Saturday.

Alabama currently leads the longheld football rivalry Alabama leads 46–37–1.

Watch here at noon for a livestream of the press conference.

