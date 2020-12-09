WATCH: Sen. Doug Jones delivers farewell speech

WASHINGTON (WIAT) — After nearly three years in office, Sen. Doug Jones took to the Senate floor Wednesday to deliver his farewell address.
Jones, who has served in the U.S. Senate since 2018, was beaten in a runoff election with former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville in November.
Watch the full address here.
LATEST STORIES
- Fauci, Kamala among famous names on mispronounced words list for 2020
- Trump administration efforts to track COVID-19 vaccinations raise privacy concerns
- Congress aims to prevent government shutdown as COVID relief negotiations continue
- Space X to launch Starship prototype after first attempt fails
- UPDATE: Georgia reports 456,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 7,325 in Columbus