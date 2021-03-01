 

WATCH LIVE: Tommy Tuberville gives first speech from the Senate floor

Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today, Tommy Tuberville will be making his first speech as a Senator from the Senate floor in Washington.

Tuberville, former head coach of the Auburn Tigers, will speak from the floor at 2:30 p.m., where he will thank the people of Alabama, as well as “discuss how his background as a coach will best enable him to serve the people of Alabama in the Senate and the importance of education to the future of our country,” according to a press release sent by his office.

Tuberville was elected last November, beating Democratic contender Doug Jones, who had held office since former Sen. Jeff Sessions left to join the Trump administration.

Watch the full speech here at 2:30 p.m.

