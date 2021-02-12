 

 

WATCH: UAB gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Friday, UAB offered a media question and answer session with Dr. Sarah Nafziger to discuss updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution across Alabama.

Nafziger, vice president of clinical services at UAB Hospital, has led similar updates in the past for UAB. During the session, she discussed:

  • Vaccine sites and distribution updates
  • Recapping the first three days of operation at the Parker High School vaccination site
  • General vaccine information

In the last couple of weeks, UAB has opened appointment-only vaccination sites at the Hoover Met and Parker High School.

As of Friday, there have been nearly 376,000 coronavirus cases reported since the start of the pandemic last March.

