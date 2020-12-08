WATCH: UAB holds press conference to discuss COVID-19 pandemic effect on nurses, frontline workers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Alabama, one of the people who have felt the biggest impact from the pandemic have been nurses and frontline workers

On Tuesday, UAB Hospital Chief Nursing Officer Terri Poe spoke to the media, where she addressed nursing care, frontline workers’ exhaustion, what goes into caring for a COVID patient in ICU and Acute Care and more.

“Our nurses are exhausted,” Poe said. “They’re working a lot of extra hours and they are fatigued.”

Poe said she and her staff have done all they can to reach out to the community for support and that the encouragement they have received from different people has been positive.

“Everyone is pulling for the work we’re providing,” she said.

When asked if she feared the pandemic would deter future nurses from coming to work at UAB, Poe said she felt that the pandemic had only strengthened the mission many have always had.

“I hope that people see this as what we’re going through is what we’ve worked our lifetime to do,” she said. “Many of us train for this, not necessarily for a pandemic, but to take care of people in the greatest need.”

