WATCH SOON: State Christmas tree set to be delivered to Capitol, lighting scheduled for later this week

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama’s officials Christmas tree is set to be delivered to the Capitol Tuesday afternoon where it will reside throughout the holiday season.

The 35-foot tree was donated by Robbins Taylor Sr. The tree is a Eastern Red Cedar from Letohatchee, Ala.

The official state Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Friday at 5:30 p.m.

