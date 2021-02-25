 

 

WATCH: State health officer gives COVID-19 vaccine update across Alabama

Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris gave another update on the ongoing efforts to vaccinate Alabamians Thursday morning.

Dr. Harris has been giving updates weekly all throughout the pandemic to discuss best practices for residents, how mitigation efforts are going and any latest developments from health officials.

The state health officer says he expects the state to start administering 90,000 to 100,000 doses of vaccines per week. 77% of the states acquired doses have been given at this time with the remaining being held for patients’ second doses.

As of Thursday morning, the Alabama Department of Public Health has determined the state has had 384,640 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began last March.

UAB has also been attempting to keep citizens updated on the vaccine distribution across Alabama as well as the rest of the country. They have established a COVID-19 vaccine dashboard which is updated regularly.

