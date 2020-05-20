WATCH: Tiger fans play the LSU Fight Song near Nick Saban’s yacht

FILE – In this Jan. 7, 2019, file photo, Alabama head coach Nick Saban reacts after the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson in Santa Clara, Calif. For the first time, the defending national champion Clemson Tigers are No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 presented by Regions Bank, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. The Crimson Tide, coming off a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the College Football Playoff championship, is No. 2. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)

MIAMI, Fla. (BRPROUD) – The college football season might be over, but as any LSU fan would tell you, rooting for the Tigers is a year-round proposition.

Rooting for the Tigers does not stop, no matter where you are.

That is especially true for Ryan Alexander and Nathan Gulino.

Alexander and Gulino happened to be having a good time on the waterways of Miami when they came upon the yacht of Alabama head coach Nick Saban.

While waiting on the bridge, this viral video was made:

Yes, the former LSU head coach got an earful of the LSU Fight Song.