WATCH: Tommy Tuberville talks win over Jeff Sessions, facing Doug Jones in November

Capturing 60% of the vote Tuesday night, Tommy Tuberville scored a stunning victory over Jeff Sessions in the republican runoff for Alabama’s Senate seat.

Tuberville, former head football coach at Auburn University, will face incumbent Sen. Doug Jones in general election this November.

“He’s got a lot of money, but money is not going to win this,” Tuberville told CBS 42’s Art Franklin Wednesday. “We’ll have our share, but the main thing is the message. I’m doing this to represent the people of Alabama and what he has done most of the time since he’s been up there has not represented the people of Alabama.”

Tuberville said he was excited about the next three months of his campaign and that he and his team have already been putting a game plan in place over the last few weeks to challenge Jones.

Tuberville said Tuesday’s runoff was a sign of the support that Alabamians have for President Trump.

“I think it was a referendum in this state for President Trump also because he’s been struggling lately with all the things that have been thrown at him, but the people of Alabama are on his side and believe in him and I’m glad they believe in him and me,” he said.

During the last few weeks of the campaign, Tuberville kept himself away from the media and no debates were held between him and Sessions leading up to the runoff. However, Tuberville said he would talk through trying to hold a debate with Jones.

“(I’m) looking forward to it,” he said. “The big deal now is people have a choice, one side the other, and I’m just looking forward to kind of getting back to the trail in a different game. We’ve been playing this game for a long time.”

Regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, which stalled a large chunk of his and Sessions’ campaigns in the months leading up to the runoff, said that while he was not in favor of national mask orders, but that it was important for people to listen to their doctors.

“We don’t need to continue taking freedoms away from our people. but I do believe that this pandemic is a problem, a huge problem, especially for our elderly and people who have underlying problems,” he said. “It is a problem, so we just need to take care of that.”

In addition, Tuberville said he felt Trump was handling the health crisis well.

“I think President Trump has done a very good job; the problem is this is an unseen enemy,” he said.

The election between Tuberville and Jones will be held Nov. 3.

LATEST POSTS