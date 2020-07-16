WATCH: UAB Hospital epidemiologist, Dr. Lee provides COVID-19 pandemic updates

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3/2 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting 60,158 cases of coronavirus statewide, with 1,200 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama is now also reporting numbers of probable cases and deaths, with now 930 probable COVID-19 cases and 30 probable deaths from COVID-19. The state also reports that in the last 14 days, 18,963 new cases have been confirmed.