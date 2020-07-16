WATCH: UAB Hospital epidemiologist, Dr. Lee provides COVID-19 pandemic updates

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

UAB hosts a question and answer session with Rachel Lee, M.D., UAB Hospital epidemiologist regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, Thursday morning.

Dr. Lee speaks about the overall state of COVID-19 in Alabama, as well as the latest trends statewide, nationally, and internationally. She also speaks about the importance of wearing a mask, social distancing, and any new updates as it relates to vaccine development.

For more information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic visit UABmedicine.org.

