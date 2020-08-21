WATCH: UAB provides updates regarding the re-entry plan

Alabama

by: Erica Pettway

Posted: / Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)— The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Provost Pam Benoit, Ph.D., and School of Medicine Dean Selwyn Vickers, M.D., will hold a question and answer session Friday afternoon to provide an update on the university’s re-entry plan.

Students began moving in on Wednesday, Aug. 19, and classes begin on Monday, Aug. 24.

For more information visit UAB.edu.

