WDHN EXCLUSIVE: Video from scene right after police fatally shoot man who drove through barricade

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — WDHN was on the scene as a Dothan police officer open fired on a man who drove his truck drove through a police blockade. That man was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to Dothan police, three teens were arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle on Thursday night near the 2800 Block of Montgomery Highway. While Dothan police were investigating the stolen vehicle with the teens inside, a separate truck arrived at the scene.

Dothan police say they gave commands for the driver to stop but he kept going. A police officer fired at the suspect; the truck kept going, then struck the stolen vehicle, traveling down an embankment before coming to rest near a building.

WDHN was on the scene — and began recording video immediately after the last shot was fired. The video seen here is unedited.

Dothan officers gave emergency medical aid to the driver immediately after the incident. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Bureau of Investigations is conducting an investigation of the shooting, which is routine policy whenever an officer uses deadly force.

The three teens accused of stealing the vehicle in the original case were arrested and taken into custody.