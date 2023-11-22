SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) — The Smiths Station City Council voted unanimously to appoint one of their own to lead their city, in the wake of the tragic death of former Mayor Bubba Copeland.

This is a strong little community and I’ve known that for years, long before I ever even thought about running for city council. Mayor Richard Cooley, Smiths Station

A small community of more than 5,000 residents, but nonetheless, resilient. Shockwaves were felt across Smiths Station earlier this month after the sudden death of former mayor and pastor, Bubba Copeland. Three weeks later, the city is regrouping and trying to move forward.

The fact that the council appointed me as mayor, unanimously… that in itself told me a lot. It told me they had faith and confidence in me. I was a little unsure, to be honest with you. It just kind of came out of left field. But the feedback I got from the community since then has been extremely positive. Mayor Richard Cooley, Smiths Station

Newly appointed Mayor Richard Cooley says he has learned so much in the short time he’s been mayor. He credits his predecessor for bringing developments to the area like Love’s Travel Stop. Cooley plans to continue growing the city through partnerships including their relationship with Fort Moore.

We’re looking for that relationship to not only continue but grow, and also looking for other sources of revenue coming into the city. The last thing we want to do is say those horrible words called ‘property tax.’ That’s not on my agenda at all. I want to grow us through development. Mayor Richard Cooley, Smiths Station

Cooley will serve the last two years of Mayor Copeland’s term. While he is unsure what the future will hold as far as reelection, Cooley says he will not turn down the opportunity if he’s needed

This is home… and you take care of home. And you want the best for home. We are a small city, but we’re also a family. And you take care of your family. That’s what I intend to do in the next two years, is take care of the family. Mayor Richard Cooley, Smiths Station

Smiths Station City Council is currently accepting applications to replace Cooley’s seat. In order to be considered, all applicants must be registered voters and residents of Smiths Station.

The final day to apply is Tuesday, Nov. 28 at noon.