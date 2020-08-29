‘We want our voices to be heard’: Najee Harris says Alabama football players, coaches will march on campus for social justice

Alabama

by: Shannon Robinson

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama football player says the Crimson Tide football team, along with coaches, plans to march across campus on Monday.

Running back Najee Harris, tweeted Friday night that the players and coaches plan to march from the Mal Moore Athletic Facility to the Foster Auditorium on campus.

In the tweet, Harris said, “We want our voices to be heard.”

The players and coaches will march at 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the tweet from Harris.

