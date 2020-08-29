TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama football player says the Crimson Tide football team, along with coaches, plans to march across campus on Monday.
Running back Najee Harris, tweeted Friday night that the players and coaches plan to march from the Mal Moore Athletic Facility to the Foster Auditorium on campus.
In the tweet, Harris said, “We want our voices to be heard.”
The players and coaches will march at 4 p.m. on Monday, according to the tweet from Harris.
LATEST POSTS
- IRS issues guidance on Trump’s payroll tax deferral
- Florida sheriff: ‘Sick monster’ used knife, hammer to kill 2 boys
- ‘We want our voices to be heard’: Najee Harris says Alabama football players, coaches will march on campus for social justice
- What you need to know about the cancer that killed Chadwick Boseman
- Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman