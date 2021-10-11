Weather delay, rot posing worry for Alabama cotton crop

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Alabama cotton growers have reason for worry this year as they harvest a crop that’s smaller than in years past.

The Decatur Daily reports that rainy weather delayed planting in the spring, and now some cotton bolls are rotting in the field.

A cotton specialist with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Steve Brown, says about 405,000 acres of cotton were planted in Alabama this year.

That’s down from around 450,000 acres in 2020, and 540,000 acres planted in 2019.

Still, Brown says state farmers are likely to harvest at least 850 pounds of cotton per acre, an increase from from 770 pounds per acre a year ago.