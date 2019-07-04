Wednesday crash leaves one dead in Alexander City

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has reported that a single-vehicle traffic accident that occurred last night at 7:40 p.m. has claimed the life of Tracy David Payne, 28, from Lanett, Ala.

“Payne was killed when the 2018 Toyota Camry he was driving left the roadway and s truck a tree before overturning,” according to ALEA.

Payne was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene, with the crash occurring on Alabama 50 at mile marker 147. ALEA is continuing to investigate the accident, with no further information available at this time.