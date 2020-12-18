‘We’ve waited three years for this;’ Ariton family gains peace after son’s murderer gets life in prison

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Mitchell Doster, the murderer of Ricky Dease, has now been sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty in early February.

Loved ones of Dease’s filled the courtroom on Thursday where they faced Doster. It didn’t take longer than 20 minutes for jurors to reach a guilty verdict.

For Dease’s mother, Flora Harriell, this sentencing marked the moment she and her family had been waiting for.

“So when that judge gave him life it just thrilled me all to pieces.” Harriell said.

Sheriff Wally Olson said the crime scene was something he had never seen before. He hoped this sentencing will bring their peace as well.

“I hope for the family and the friends, Rickey’s loved ones, that this brings some closure to them, I think God can only give them the peace,” Olson said.

Flora said the peace she’s seeking is something only God can give her with the loss of her son being so devastating.

“Well it’s been rough on me particularly because Rickey worked with me on my job, and I could leave my job with Rickey, and it would be done right,” she said.

She remembers her son as someone she could always count on to help her with anything she needed. With both her husband and son gone, she sleeps better at night knowing now they are together.

“I’m getting peace with that knowing that he’s, Rickey’s out of pain now, and he’s up there with God,” Flora said.

Doster is also facing federal prison time for a bomb found at the Dale County Sheriff’s office.