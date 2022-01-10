Where to find national championship gear if Alabama wins

From front left to right, Meaghan Hourigan, Brigit Hourigan and Megan Richardson cheer the Crimson Tide along with other fans pulling for Alabama against Clemson as they watch a broadcast of an NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Rounders on the Strip in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Georgia Bulldogs Monday at 7 p.m. in Indianapolis for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship.

If the Tide secures the win, you can visit these 9 Academy Sports locations across Alabama to get your gear:

Huntsville – 2900 Memorial Parkway SW

Decatur – 1205 Wimberly Drive SW

Gadsden – 601 George Wallace Drive

Hoover – 2810 John Hawkins Parkway

Trussville – 1612 Gadsden Highway in Birmingham

Tuscaloosa – 710 Skyland Boulevard

Montgomery – 8610 Eastchase Parkway

Dothan – 3950 Montgomery Highway

Mobile – 3725 Airport Boulevard, Suite #200

If Alabama wins, Academy will have these products for sale:

Nike Locker Room T-Shirts (Men’s, Women, and Youth) – the same ones that the players and coaches are wearing on the field

Nike Locker Room Hats – the same ones that the players and coaches are wearing on the field

Novelty items like flags, car decals, lanyards, koozies, and more

Additional National Championship t-shirts, hats, and beanies

The sports store will re-open its doors immediately after the game to begin selling Alabama National Championship Locker Room apparel. The gear will also be available on their website.