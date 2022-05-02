OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The City of Opelika and Opelika Power Services have announced their newest addition of eight Level two electric vehicle chargers throughout the city.

The eight chargers are dispersed across four different locations at the following locations:

601 S. Railroad Ave. – beneath Sixth Street bridge

3700 Robert Trent Jones Trail – The Marriott Grand National

1032 S. Railroad Ave. – Train Depot

205 S. Ninth Street – Courthouse Square

Director of Opelika Power Services Brent Poteet shared his excitement for the city’s newest addition in a prepared statement.

“With more accessible chargers, the community will be able to comfortably purchase plug-in electric vehicles without worrying about a lack of charging stations,” Poteet said.

Poteet also thanked the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority for a grant that made this project possible.

According to a press release, the locations are well lit, providing a safe charge at any time of the day.

The charging stations can be accessed by a Chargepoint card or via the Chargepointe App.

The City of Opelika also shares they have applied for several additional grants for direct current fast charging stations to be installed at a later date.