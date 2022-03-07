ALABAMA (WKRG) — Daylight saving time will begin in Alabama at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, joining most of the rest of the country. This will happen even though Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill back in May 2021 to make daylight saving time year-round in Alabama.

So why does Alabama still leap forward and fall back each year?

SB388, signed into law on May 13, 2021, would make daylight saving time year-round in the state of Alabama. But Alabama’s bill can’t go into effect unless a federal version of the bill passes in Congress.

Alabama, and other states like Florida, cannot change to year-round daylight savings until Congress authorizes the change.

Florida elected officials have led the charge in Congress, but as yet have been unsuccessful.

Once Congress approves the state’s bill, it will become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the governor. Fifteen other states also passed similar pieces of legislation. Congress has yet to approve them.