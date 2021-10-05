Woman arrested on arson charge in fire at Montgomery church

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – A woman has been arrested on a charge of starting a fire that did $25,000 worth of damage to the First Baptist Church of Montgomery.

Court documents show 27-year-old Xiaoquin Yan was charged with second-degree arson and jailed with bond set at $30,000.

The woman has addresses in both Montgomery and Auburn. Court records don’t show whether she has an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

A report says someone set fires in multiple locations in the church on Friday. Court documents don’t provide any possible motive.