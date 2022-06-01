MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman is being charged with disorderly conduct after stopping traffic to dance at a busy section of Schillinger Road.

Drivers were stopped by an unusual sight Tuesday around 3 o’clock in West Mobile as a woman on Schillinger Road felt prompted to leave her car and dance on her hood.

A fellow driver catching her moves on camera as she dances on the hood of her vehicle and at the busy traffic light in front of West Mobile Target and Panera. That driver shared the video to a popular Facebook page “Bad Drivers of Mobile” where it gained attention.

She pulled away from the intersection after a few minutes but didn’t get far before she was stopped by Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. 27-year-old Chandra Andrews is being charged with disorderly conduct for the afternoon dance session.

Chandra Andrews

Andrews has been previously arrested for disorderly conduct on multiple occasions as well as public intoxication.