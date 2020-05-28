Woman charged with helping Tuscaloosa inmates escape

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Northport woman is charged with helping two Tuscaloosa county inmates escape over the weekend.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports Remona Dailey is charged with two counts of hindering prosecution.

Investigators say Dailey picked up Seth Williams and Cameron Newell on Friday and drove them to a hotel in Tuscaloosa, and then to a Fultondale hotel, where they were captured. Investigators say Williams, Newell and a third inmate, Richard Lancaster escaped through a vent shaft in the jail’s roof.

They are each charged with second-degree escape.