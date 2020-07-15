Woman concerned about brother’s health in St. Clair prison during pandemic

Alabama

by: Conan Gasque

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — The St. Clair Correctional Facility has more COVID-19 cases among its inmates than any other in the state, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

The sister of one of those inmates said she’s concerned about how he’s being treated in the facility.

Vernon Colvin is an inmate at the St. Clair Correctional Facility, and his sister, Nancy, said he tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday. She said he was placed in the infirmary at the time but was moved back into the general population Sunday, and she thinks that’s too soon.

“It really scares me because I don’t think he’s getting the proper care that he needs,” she said.

According to ADOC’s website, 56 inmates at St. Clair Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19. That’s 29 more than at Easterling Correctional Facility, which has the second-highest prison coronavirus count in Alabama. Nancy Colvin said she’s concerned about the safety of all inmates in St. Clair.

“It’s really frustrating because there’s nothing that I can do to get to him to make sure that he gets the proper medical care that he needs,” she said. “And in my heart I know he’s not receiving the care that he needs in there.”

CBS 42 reached out to ADOC about Colvin’s story, but spokesperson said it appeared we had received misinformation. The spokesperson said ADOC could not do an interview related to the story, citing strained resources.

