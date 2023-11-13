BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham woman is dead after being injured during a dog attack last week in Birmingham’s Ensley neighborhood, Jefferson County Coroner William Yates reported Monday.

Sharon Kaye Billups Portis, 63, was found lying unresponsive next to her bicycle on the grass shoulder of a roadway in the 200 block of 18th Street Ensley Thursday morning. By 6:45 a.m., Portis was pronounced dead.

An autopsy performed by the Jefferson County coroner found that Portis had died from injuries due to “an apparent dog attack.”

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding Portis’ death.