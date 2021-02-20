Woman killed in Talladega house fire

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WIAT) — Early Saturday morning Talladega Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire where a woman was found dead inside the home.

Around 12:12 a.m., Talladega Fire and Rescue crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 500 block of Court South North.

The first arriving unit reported a single-story wood frame structure with heavy fire in the front of the home, authorities said. One occupant was found upon arrival with burns and was transported to Citizens Baptist to be airlifted to UAB Birmingham via air-transport.

A witness on scene confirmed there was one person still inside the home, according to Talladega Fire and Rescue. Crews conducted an immediate primary search of the home through the side of the structure in coordination with fire attack.

During the primary search, one occupant was found deceased inside the home. The victim ahs been identified as Linda Ann Jones Whaley, 58, according to the Talladega County Coroner.

At this time, authorities have not reported a cause of the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is handling the investigation.