Woman rescued after found swimming inside Athens water tank

Alabama

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATHENS, Ala. — A woman was found swimming in the city of Athens’ 70-foot high water tank Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post from the city, the woman, who is not being identified, was rescued after she broke into the fence and climbed the ladder to the top of the tank, which holds more than 350,000 gallons of water.

Retired police officer Doug Duran, who lives nearby the Elm Street water tank, saw her and contacted authorities.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson said a mental evaluation will be conducted on the woman.

According to Jimmy Junkin, the city’s water and wastewater manager, the tank will be drained tonight to remove any debris.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories