Woman says fake officer pulls her over in Lee County and begins screaming at her

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident where a man reportedly impersonating a law enforcement officer conducted a fake traffic stop of a female driver early Saturday morning.

“During the early morning hours of January 25 the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding a suspicious vehicle attempting to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Lee Road 375 (Stripped Nation road) and Lee Road 374 north of Lee Road 279 (Ben Brown road) at approximately 2:27 AM,” said Sheriff Jay Jones.

Investigators say the suspicious vehicle reportedly had some type of blue lights on top and the female complainant believes it was a Pontiac.

“A male subject of unknown description exited the suspicious vehicle and began screaming. The complainant immediately drove away and the suspicious vehicle did not follow,” said Jones.

No additional description of the vehicle or male subject driving the vehicle is available.

“This is the first report of this type of activity in Lee County since early last year when it was reported a vehicle, possibly a white Dodge Charger with blue lights, attempted to stop a vehicle in the Smiths Station/ Salem area,” said Jones.

Drivers are encouraged to immediately report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office via 911.