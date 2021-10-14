Woman says gun was pulled on her during road rage incident in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile woman says an unknown woman pulled a gun on her after they exchanged words at a stoplight.

It happened on Airport Blvd at Montlimar Drive, and the woman who spoke with WKRG News 5 says the exchange happened at the traffic light, but once she pulled into the JoAnn’s Fabric parking lot, things escalated. Alicia Knox says she thought she was going to get shot.

Knox says she honked at the woman for pulling out in front of her, and the woman slammed on her brakes along Airport Boulevard multiple times before getting to the light Montlimar Drive, where Knox says was able to get around her but could see her at the light.

“I can see her taunting, yelling and there was an exchange at the light, and at some point, it’s a long light, so I rolled my window up. Like let’s be done with this,” Knox said.

Knox said she thought that was it, but the woman wasn’t through yet — the woman pulled into the JoAnn’s Fabric parking lot behind her and waited for her to get out of her car when Knox says she “loops around and whips right in front of me and opens the door, and right away there’s the gun. And she says, ‘Do it again, and see what happens.'”

From there, Knox said she was frozen, trying to talk the woman down, fearing for her life and for her 16-year-old daughter, who was in the car during the exchange. But once she saw the gun she ran inside the store to get help.

“It’s very hard as a mom, to be in that situation for me, but then to have my daughter and I’m supposed to be the one that protects her. So when she got put into the situation, it put me into a whole new mindset,” Knox said.

The woman took off after some time, never firing any shots. Police did arrive and took a report from Knox, but they said there wasn’t much they could do. Knox, on the other hand, says she’s going to be more careful when it comes to rage-induced exchanges on the road. Knox says she won’t be seeking any harassment charges.