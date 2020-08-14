Woman shot after pointing gun at St. Clair County sheriff deputies found man dead

Alabama

by: Phil Pinarski

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being shot by St. Clair County sheriff deputies when she refused to put her gun down.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Baker Road in Ashville Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered a man deceased. A few moments later, deputies encountered a woman who was armed with a handgun.

Deputies asked her to drop the weapon multiple times. The requests were ignored and the woman pointed the gun at deputies. She was then shot, according to SCCSO.

The woman was taken to UAB for treatment via Lifesaver.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

