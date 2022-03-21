BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman was shot twice at an apartment complex while walking with her children Monday morning in Bessemer, police report.

Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department said the woman was walking to her car with her children just before 8 a.m. Monday when she was shot in the upper and lower torso. She was taken to UAB Hospital in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at the Villa Glen Apartments in the 900 block of Division Street. Police believe the suspect knew the victim.

No arrests have been made in the case.

