DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Florida woman who claims she was served chemicals in a cup and was denied medical attention from a staff of a Dothan Mcdonald’s is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit claims that Sherry Head was in the drive-thru of the McDonald’s in the 3500 block of Ross Clark Circle in Dothan when she ordered a coffee, an employee said her coffee was unavailable because the machine was being cleaned and another employee chimed in and said that the machine is ready to go.

She then took a sip of the coffee and her mouth became numb and began to burn. Head tried to ask the staff for help but she says they slammed the drive-thru window in her face.

The lawsuit asks for nearly $13 million in damages.

Parties from both sides are scheduled to appear Monday afternoon to possibly set a jury trial date and discuss the case.