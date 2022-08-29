Woman tries to pay with prop money at Shoe Station: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested one woman after they said she tried to use fake money at a Shoe Station.

Tiffany Carmichael, 37, was arrested Sunday, Aug. 28 after police were called to Stoe Station off Hillcrest Road. When officers arrived, they said Carmichael was caught trying to use fake money to buy items at the store.

The money was marked with “motion picture use only,” according to a news release from the Mobile Police Department. Carmichael was found with drug paraphernalia, fake money and merchandise she didn’t intend to purchase.

Carmichael was charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Theft of Property.