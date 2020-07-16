Woman who helped catch armed and dangerous suspect recounts “terrifying” experience

GERALDINE, Ala. – There was a scary situation for one DeKalb County family when a suspect on the run, tried getting into their home Tuesday night.

A more than four-hours-long manhunt for Jonathan Richards ended at a mobile home on County Road 104 in Geraldine last night.

Richards is charged with third-degree burglary after the sheriff’s office said he stole multiple guns from multiple vehicles early Tuesday morning.

The woman who lives at the home told WHNT News 19 her neighborhood is a quiet and nothing like this has ever happened in the decade she has lived here.

“I didn’t know what to do. I have my goddaughter and sister and grandparents so I didn’t know what to do except get in the bedroom and call the police,” said Kelly Aragon.

Aragon said she panicked after hearing that law enforcement was looking for a man considered armed and dangerous in the area where she lives.

She told WHNT News 19 exclusively that she rounded up her family inside her home and locked her exterior doors.

She said 10 minutes later, her dogs started barking and she saw Richards in her yard.

Aragon said that was when they all hid inside a bedroom and she called 911.

She explained that Richards knocked on all her doors and eventually walked into the back-porch area where he stole a beer from the fridge.

After that, Aragon said, Richards pulled away the metal at the bottom of her mobile home to hide under.

She he was just feet away from her family.

“The bedroom door doesn’t have a lock, so we had my grandad was there blocking it with my grandma and I was at the window trying to call the cops and trying to see where he was going. Luckily he just got inside the porch and didn’t go inside the home,” said Aragon.

She added that she is thankful law enforcement showed up when they did and were able to catch Richards before anyone was hurt