(WHNT) — No matter who you voted for Tuesday night, one thing was clear – Alabama is sending plenty of female candidates forward to the November general election.

Incumbent Kay Ivey won the Republican nomination for Governor of Alabama outright Tuesday – fending off challenges from businessman Tim James and former Trump ambassador Lindy Blanchard. While a runoff was possible, Ivey finished the night with just over 54% of the vote, four points more than she needed.

Blanchard, who poured millions into her gubernatorial campaign, finished second with 19%.

“Let me tell you this – this could not have happened without each and every single one of you here tonight and watching at home,” Ivey said. “Your thoughts, your prayers, your support – and your votes – have allowed us to win the Republican Primary tonight outright. From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey greets a crowd of supporters in Montgomery, Ala., after winning her Republican primary election Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (Julie Bennett/Press-Register via AP)

Ivey is the first Republican woman elected to serve as Governor of Alabama.

She assumed the office in 2017 upon the resignation of Governor Robert Bentley and then won a full term of her own in 2018. She will compete for a second full term in November.

On the other side of the aisle, two more female candidates will compete in a runoff for the Democratic nomination for governor. Activist and educator Yolanda Flowers and State Senator Malika Sanders-Fortier will face off on June 21 to see who faces Ivey in the general election.

Flowers posted on Twitter Tuesday night thanking supporters and stating, “we are well on the way to a new, reconstructed Alabama!”

State Senator Sanders-Fortier did not release a full statement on the runoff, but made several posts to her campaign page on Facebook.

Regardless of who comes out on top, it will be the first time in Alabama history that women will be the gubernatorial nominees for both major parties.

In the race for U.S. Senate, Katie Britt, the former President of the Business Council of Alabama and one-time chief of staff to outgoing Senator Richard Shelby, claimed the most votes. However, her 44% of the vote wasn’t enough to avoid a runoff with U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks.

“Thank you, Alabama! What an incredible night,” Britt wrote in a tweet Tuesday night. “We still have a lot of work to do, but I’m ready to take on the fight. We’re going to win on June 21!”

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks talks with the media after voting in Alabama’s state primary in Huntsville, Ala., Tuesday, May 24, 2022. Brooks is seeking the Republican nomination for US Senator of Alabama. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Katie Britt reacts as she walks to the stage to talk to supporters during her watch party, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Montgomery, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill) Former President of the Business Council of Alabama and one-time Shelby aide Katie Britt and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks will go head-to-head in a runoff for the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate on June 21.

If elected, Britt would be the first woman elected to the Senate from Alabama. While Alabama has been represented in the Senate by two women in the past, Dixie Graves and Maryon Allen, both were appointed.

Britt will face Brooks in the Republican primary runoff on June 21.

Across North Alabama, female candidates were triumphant with women winning primary races for offices like coroner, district attorney, and board of education.

The following candidates won or will face a runoff in their respective primaries:

Kathy Warner-Stanton won the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 5 with 57% of the vote. She will face the winner of a runoff between Republicans Dale Strong and Casey Wardynski in November.

Marie Manning won the Republican nomination for District 6 on the Alabama Board of Education.

Incumbent Ginny Shaver won the Republican nomination for another term representing District 39 in the Alabama House of Representatives.

Summer McWhorter Summerford, the current deputy district attorney, won the Republican race for 9th Judicial Circuit District Attorney in DeKalb and Cherokee counties.

Carol Murphree won the Republican nomination for District 4 on the Franklin County Board of Education.

Kim Edgil Jones edged out a win for the Republican nomination for Lauderdale County Coroner.

Laura Byars will be the Republican nominee for Place 1 on the Marshall County Board of Education in November.

Tracie Turrentine won the Republican nomination for Morgan County Superintendent.

Callie Chenault Waldrep won the Republican nomination for the 31st Judicial Circuit Court Judge.

In uncontested races, the following candidates will head straight to the November ballot:

Angela Guess will be the Republican nominee for Jackson County Board of Education’s at-large seat.

In Lawrence County, incumbent Angela D. Terry will be the Republican nominee for district judge.

Shatika Armstrong was unopposed in her race for the Democratic nomination for District 4 on the Madison County Board of Education.

To see the full results from Tuesday night’s primary election, click here or visit News 19’s Your Local Election Headquarters tab on WHNT.com.