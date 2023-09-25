GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Work on a Gulf Shores bridge that was stopped in mid-May is set to resume soon. This is because the Alabama Supreme Court has denied a rehearing from the Baldwin County Bridge Company.

More News from WRBL

The bridge, being built by the Alabama Department of Transportation, will stand in the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores.

Construction on the bridge was ordered to stop by a Montgomery judge in May after the BCBC asked for an emergency injunction while they were pursuing a lawsuit. They claimed the bridge was “unnecessary” and could put them out of business.

In August, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of ALDOT, but BCBC requested a rehearing. It was denied and the previous ruling was finalized.

ALDOT released the following statement after the Supreme Court ruling.