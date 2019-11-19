Worley asks judge to block rival from acting as party chair

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – Nancy Worley is asking a judge to block state Rep. Chris England from replacing her as chair of the Alabama Democratic Party.

Lawyers for Worley, a longtime leader of the party, filed the action Monday.

England was elected as party chair earlier this month. But Worley and her allies argue the election was illegitimate and Worley remains party chair.

Worley asked for a preliminary injunction to enjoin England and others from “misrepresenting themselves” as acting for the state party.

The two factions have been battling for control of the party.

The Democratic National Committee recognizes England as the state party’s properly elected leader. The DNC is asking to intervene in the lawsuit.