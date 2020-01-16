Wreck involving Mobile, Alabama school bus kills 1, injuries several

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a wreck involving a school bus has killed one person in Alabama.

Mobile police say a school bus collided with a minivan Thursday morning on a busy street near downtown. News outlets report that someone in the minivan was killed, and police say several children suffered minor injuries.

Photos from the scene show a yellow bus with damage on the front driver’s side and a minivan with most of the passenger side crushed inward. A tweet from police says officers are investigating the crash.