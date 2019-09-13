Alabama now a leader in automobile production

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- Alabama is the fifth largest state in the nation for automobile manufacturing.

Companies in the sector announced plans last year to invest an additional $3.3 billion in Alabama projects, creating more than 5,000 jobs.

Between Mercedes, Honda and Hyundai, one million cars are produced in Alabama annually, and those cars are not just on Alabama’s roads but they are on the roads of other countries.



In 1993, the German automaker Mercedes set it’s sites on Vance, Alabama.

That vision has led to — Honda, Hyundai and now Toyota- Mazda all calling Alabama home.

Alabama’s workforce has shifted over the years as a result of the different automakers coming to the state. Construction has already started the Toyota- Mazda plant. It will employ up to 4,000 workers once it opens in 2021.