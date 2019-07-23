Alabama officials examine causes for increase in boating accidents & deaths

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala (WKRG)- More than two dozen people have died on Alabama’s waterways this year—compared to 17 last year.

That’s why Alabama law enforcement continues to ask boaters to play it safe.

Just over halfway through 2019—it’s already the deadliest year for boating accidents in over two decades.

So far, at least 26 people have died—13 alone this month.

This year’s number already surpasses all of 2018, where 17 people were killed in accidents on Alabama’s waterways.

The last time the popular recreation was this deadly was 1998 when 32 people were killed.

Alabama officials say more people are on the waterways this summer because gas prices are down and disposable income and the population are up.