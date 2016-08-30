Alabama officials testing 540 Hyundai workers for TB

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – An Alabama public health official says 540 workers are being tested for possible tuberculosis infection at the Hyundai automobile plant outside Montgomery.

The tests and evaluations Tuesday came after an employee at the plant was confirmed to have pulmonary tuberculosis. Pam Barrett of the Alabama Department of Public Health says only co-workers who were in close contact to the infected employee were being tested.

Pulmonary tuberculosis is an airborne disease that can be spread when someone coughs or even speaks. Symptoms include a bad cough and chest pains. Tuberculosis is treatable, but in rare cases it can be deadly.

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama spokesman Robert Burns told the Montgomery Advertiser that workers were told about the tests Monday and the plant was cooperating with health officials.