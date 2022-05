BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating after a person was struck and killed on I-65 Sunday night.

According to Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin with the Birmingham Police Department, the incident occurred around 8:50 p.m. on I-65 South near the Green Springs exit.

No other information is available at this time.

