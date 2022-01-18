Alabama: Police apprehend man after gunshot is fired in Walmart store

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a suspect after a shooting inside an Alabama Walmart.

Al.com reports that the gunfire happened shortly after noon on Monday in Homewood.

Homewood police Sgt. John Carr said no one was injured.

Carr said the victim, who is from out of state, was in the store with his family, including two children.

Carr said another man approached him and had words with him, then pulled his handgun and fired one shot.

Police say the encounter between the two men — who did not know each other — was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect fled the store and was pursued by Walmart security employees. He was taken into custody by Homewood police a short time later.

