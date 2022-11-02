ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama Power announced Wednesday a December rate adjustment that they say will increase the “typical residential” customer’s bill by about $10 to cover the rising costs of fuel, according to an Alabama Power news release.

“Many Alabamians are facing challenging times, and no one wants to see rising electric bills,” read a statement from Alabama Power. “However, the increased cost of fuel to generate electricity has necessitated an adjustment to our rate.”

Alabama Power said in the release that they do not make money from fuel expenses. Alabama Power encouraged customers to reach out to them at AlabamaPower.com, call at 800-245-2244 or visit in-person at one of their offices, which you can find here.

Alabama Power also offered resources to help customers better manager energy use, find ways to save, and to get assistance.

Here are those resources: