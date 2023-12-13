MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — One Alabama lawmaker wants to prevent the state from ever enacting a mask mandate again.

Rep. Brock Colvin (R- Albertville) says his bill, HB9, was sparked by talking to voters concerned about government overreach during the pandemic.

Alabama had a statewide mask mandate in place from July 15, 2020, through April 7, 2021.

Colvin’s bill bans government entities and the State Health Officer from imposing any face mask mandates to prevent the spread of COVID-19 or “any other communicable disease.”

“We’re trying to limit government authority with this bill. It’s not a science bill. It’s not even arguing whether masks do or don’t work, it’s as simple as saying ‘Hey as a conservative Republican, I believe in limited government,'” Colvin said.

The bill includes exceptions for medical facilities and state or local detention centers. It does not affect businesses.

Colvin says wearing a mask should be a personal decision.

“The state health officer is an unelected bureaucrat. Still not quite sure where he gets his authority. And you know, if he wants to make recommendations that’s fine, but in terms of him just having outright authority to mandate whether you wear a mask or not, I think the people are smart enough to make that decision for themselves,” Colvin said.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a statement in response to this bill:

“During COVID-19, ADPH’s guidance from the federal government was to implement certain mandates to protect public health, given the ongoing once-in-a-lifetime circumstances.



If the target is COVID-19, it is recommended to stick with COVID-19 alone in the proposed legislation and not encompass all existing or potential communicable diseases. There could be existing or evolving respiratory diseases where preventative health measures could effectively mitigate widespread outbreaks.



ADPH has an obligation and a duty to the citizens of Alabama to promote, protect, and improve Alabama’s health. ADPH’s goal is never to restrict freedoms and rights, but it’s imperative to keep Alabama’s families and communities safe at all costs.”

This bill will be considered in the upcoming legislative session, which starts Feb. 6, 2024.