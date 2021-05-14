Alabama ranks 4th in teen vehicle deaths across the nation

(WDHN) — Alabama has been ranked fourth in the nation for teen road deaths, according to a report by Zutobi.

The driver’s education site examined 2019 statistics from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and ranked 43 states by the number of deaths per 100,000 teens.

Vermont, Hawaii, Delaware, Rhode Island, Maine, North Dakota, New Hampshire, and Washington D.C. were excluded due to lack of data.

In 2019, Alabama saw 78 teenage road fatalities, giving the state a rate of 24.87 per 100,000 teens.

Montana, the highest ranked state, saw a rate of 32.84 while Massachusetts had a rate of 2.89.

In terms of simple death totals, Texas had the most with 272 teen deaths, although this could be attributed to the high population there.

According to Zutobi, teenage car wrecks are caused by alcohol consumption and speeding.

In 2018, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 23.65 percent of drivers between 15 and 21 killed in accidents had alcohol in their symptoms.

Zutobi states that around one-third of male young drivers involved in fatal wrecks in 2019 were speeding.

Young female drivers sped at a lower rate at 19 percent.

Teen driver fatalities across the nation have declined since 2002, which peaked at 3838 deaths for drivers between 15 and 20. In 2019, this number was 1603.

Passenger deaths have also declined. 2019 saw 880 passenger deaths, 39 less than the year before.