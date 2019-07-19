Alabama releases 2019 fish consumption advisories and warns of what fish to avoid eating

MONTGOMERY, Ala (WRBL)- The Alabama Department of Public Health released its annual fish consumption advisory which lists fish that may be contaminated with toxins this season.

“What we do when we meet up and do the advisory, it is set for a consumption of fish over the course of your lifetime.” said Dr. John Guarisco with the Alabama Department of Public Health. “You can eat a fish and it wouldn’t hurt you, but if you continue to consume with the contaminates in them, it can cause problems down the road”

These are the fish that are on the recommended “do not eat” list from the state: largemouth bass from most Alabama waterways due to mercury contamination. Striped bass from the Coosa River and spotted bass from the Lay or Logan Martin reservoirs.

“There are certain processes in the water at various locations around the state that are a little bit different than other locations,” said Dr. Guarisco.

If you would like to know if there is contaminated fish in your area visit, the Alabama Department of Environmental Management website.



