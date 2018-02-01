Alabama releases grades for every public school

by: WIAT Staff

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama State Department of Education has released the state grades for schools.  Find your school’s grades here.

Disclaimer: Due to heavy web traffic, the Department of Education website might be unavailable to some users.  

The results are: Of Alabama’s 137 school systems, 76% received either an A, B, or C; 73% of the schools without a Grade 12 received either an A, B, or C; and 77% of schools with a Grade 12 received an A, B, or C. No school system received an F, but 95 schools without a Grade 12 and 9 schools with a Grade 12 did receive F’s. 

See the following list of grades for each school system in Alabama below:

Alabaster CityB87
Albertville CityC78
Alexander CityC78
Andalusia CityB83
Anniston CityD68
Arab CityA92
Athens CityB81
Atalla CityC71
Auburn CityB89
Autauga CountyB82
Baldwin CountyB82
Barbour CountyD62
Bessemer CityD64
Bibb CountyC74
Birmingham CityD66
Blount CountyB83
Boaz CityB80
Brewton CityB86
Bullock CountyD65
Butler CountyD69
Calhoun CountyB80
Chambers CountyC76
Cherokee CountyB81
Chickasaw CityD62
Chilton CountyC76
Choctaw CountyD68
Clarke CountyC75
Clay CountyC78
Cleburne CountyB85
Coffee CountyB84
Colbert CountyC77
Conecuh CountyC73
Coosa CountyC76
Covington CountyB82
Crenshaw CountyC77
Cullman CityA92
Cullman CountyB80
Dale CountyB84
Daleville CityC75
Dallas CountyC70
Decatur CityC79
DeKalb CountyC77
Demopolis CityB80
Dothan CityC79
Elba CityB80
Emore CountyB80
Enterprise CityB86
Escambia CountyC78
Etowah CountyB81
Eufaula CityC71
Fairfield CityD62
Fayette CountyB80
Florence CityC79
Fort Payne CityB87
Franklin CountyC78
Gadsden CityC73
Geneva CityB80
Geneva CountyC76
Greene CountyD62
Guntersville CityB84
Hale CountyC73
Haleyville CityB80
Hartselle CityA91
Henry CountyC78
Homewood CityA94
Hoover CityA92
Houston CountyB84
Huntsville CityC75
Jackson CountyC78
Jacksonville CityB84
Jasper CityB84
Jefferson CountyC77
Lamar CountyB80
Lanett CityD68
Lauderdale CountyB85
Lawrence CountyC79
Lee CountyC78
Leeds CityB80
Limestone CountyB83
Linden CityC71
Lowndes CountyC72
Macon CountyD67
Madison CityA95
Madison CountyB85
Marengo CountyB82
Marion CountyC79
Marshall CountyC79
Midfield CityD64
Mobile CountyC76
Monroe CountyC76
Montgomery CountyD69
Morgan CountyC79
Mountain Brook CityA98
Muscle Shoals CityA93
Oneonta CityA91
Opelika CityC78
Opp CityB82
Oxford CityB86
Ozark CityC78
Pelham CityB88
Pell CityB81
Perry CountyD67
Phenix CityB80
Pickens CountyC75
Piedmont CityB84
Pike CountyB84
Pike Road CityC78
Randolph CountyC75
Roanoke CityB83
Russell CountyC72
Russellville CityB86
Saraland CityB88
Satsuma CityB86
Scottsboro CityB85
Selma CityD68
Sheffield CityC72
Shelby CountyB88
St Clair CountyB84
Sumter CountyD62
Sylacauga CityB82
Talladega CityC73
Talladega CountyB81
Tallapoosa CountyC75
Tallassee CityC75
Tarrant CityD65
Thomasville CityB81
Troy CityC79
Trussville CityA93
Tuscaloosa CityC78
Tuscaloosa CountyC79
Tuscumbia CityC79
Vestavia Hills CityA96
Walker CountyC79
Washington CountyC73
Wilcox CountyD64
Winfield CityA90
Winston CountyC76

