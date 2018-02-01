Alabama releases grades for every public school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama State Department of Education has released the state grades for schools. Find your school’s grades here.
Disclaimer: Due to heavy web traffic, the Department of Education website might be unavailable to some users.
The results are: Of Alabama’s 137 school systems, 76% received either an A, B, or C; 73% of the schools without a Grade 12 received either an A, B, or C; and 77% of schools with a Grade 12 received an A, B, or C. No school system received an F, but 95 schools without a Grade 12 and 9 schools with a Grade 12 did receive F’s.
See the following list of grades for each school system in Alabama below:
|Alabaster City
|B
|87
|Albertville City
|C
|78
|Alexander City
|C
|78
|Andalusia City
|B
|83
|Anniston City
|D
|68
|Arab City
|A
|92
|Athens City
|B
|81
|Atalla City
|C
|71
|Auburn City
|B
|89
|Autauga County
|B
|82
|Baldwin County
|B
|82
|Barbour County
|D
|62
|Bessemer City
|D
|64
|Bibb County
|C
|74
|Birmingham City
|D
|66
|Blount County
|B
|83
|Boaz City
|B
|80
|Brewton City
|B
|86
|Bullock County
|D
|65
|Butler County
|D
|69
|Calhoun County
|B
|80
|Chambers County
|C
|76
|Cherokee County
|B
|81
|Chickasaw City
|D
|62
|Chilton County
|C
|76
|Choctaw County
|D
|68
|Clarke County
|C
|75
|Clay County
|C
|78
|Cleburne County
|B
|85
|Coffee County
|B
|84
|Colbert County
|C
|77
|Conecuh County
|C
|73
|Coosa County
|C
|76
|Covington County
|B
|82
|Crenshaw County
|C
|77
|Cullman City
|A
|92
|Cullman County
|B
|80
|Dale County
|B
|84
|Daleville City
|C
|75
|Dallas County
|C
|70
|Decatur City
|C
|79
|DeKalb County
|C
|77
|Demopolis City
|B
|80
|Dothan City
|C
|79
|Elba City
|B
|80
|Emore County
|B
|80
|Enterprise City
|B
|86
|Escambia County
|C
|78
|Etowah County
|B
|81
|Eufaula City
|C
|71
|Fairfield City
|D
|62
|Fayette County
|B
|80
|Florence City
|C
|79
|Fort Payne City
|B
|87
|Franklin County
|C
|78
|Gadsden City
|C
|73
|Geneva City
|B
|80
|Geneva County
|C
|76
|Greene County
|D
|62
|Guntersville City
|B
|84
|Hale County
|C
|73
|Haleyville City
|B
|80
|Hartselle City
|A
|91
|Henry County
|C
|78
|Homewood City
|A
|94
|Hoover City
|A
|92
|Houston County
|B
|84
|Huntsville City
|C
|75
|Jackson County
|C
|78
|Jacksonville City
|B
|84
|Jasper City
|B
|84
|Jefferson County
|C
|77
|Lamar County
|B
|80
|Lanett City
|D
|68
|Lauderdale County
|B
|85
|Lawrence County
|C
|79
|Lee County
|C
|78
|Leeds City
|B
|80
|Limestone County
|B
|83
|Linden City
|C
|71
|Lowndes County
|C
|72
|Macon County
|D
|67
|Madison City
|A
|95
|Madison County
|B
|85
|Marengo County
|B
|82
|Marion County
|C
|79
|Marshall County
|C
|79
|Midfield City
|D
|64
|Mobile County
|C
|76
|Monroe County
|C
|76
|Montgomery County
|D
|69
|Morgan County
|C
|79
|Mountain Brook City
|A
|98
|Muscle Shoals City
|A
|93
|Oneonta City
|A
|91
|Opelika City
|C
|78
|Opp City
|B
|82
|Oxford City
|B
|86
|Ozark City
|C
|78
|Pelham City
|B
|88
|Pell City
|B
|81
|Perry County
|D
|67
|Phenix City
|B
|80
|Pickens County
|C
|75
|Piedmont City
|B
|84
|Pike County
|B
|84
|Pike Road City
|C
|78
|Randolph County
|C
|75
|Roanoke City
|B
|83
|Russell County
|C
|72
|Russellville City
|B
|86
|Saraland City
|B
|88
|Satsuma City
|B
|86
|Scottsboro City
|B
|85
|Selma City
|D
|68
|Sheffield City
|C
|72
|Shelby County
|B
|88
|St Clair County
|B
|84
|Sumter County
|D
|62
|Sylacauga City
|B
|82
|Talladega City
|C
|73
|Talladega County
|B
|81
|Tallapoosa County
|C
|75
|Tallassee City
|C
|75
|Tarrant City
|D
|65
|Thomasville City
|B
|81
|Troy City
|C
|79
|Trussville City
|A
|93
|Tuscaloosa City
|C
|78
|Tuscaloosa County
|C
|79
|Tuscumbia City
|C
|79
|Vestavia Hills City
|A
|96
|Walker County
|C
|79
|Washington County
|C
|73
|Wilcox County
|D
|64
|Winfield City
|A
|90
|Winston County
|C
|76