Alabama releases grades for every public school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) – The Alabama State Department of Education has released the state grades for schools. Find your school’s grades here.

Disclaimer: Due to heavy web traffic, the Department of Education website might be unavailable to some users.

The results are: Of Alabama’s 137 school systems, 76% received either an A, B, or C; 73% of the schools without a Grade 12 received either an A, B, or C; and 77% of schools with a Grade 12 received an A, B, or C. No school system received an F, but 95 schools without a Grade 12 and 9 schools with a Grade 12 did receive F’s.

See the following list of grades for each school system in Alabama below: