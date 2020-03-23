Alabama reports 167 total cases of coronavirus, 17 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – The Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest update on coronavirus cases in the state shows an increase to 167 total, with no deaths reported still. 17 of those cases are in Lee County.

Over the weekend, coronavirus numbers held at 157. The update on Sunday came as about 1,600 tests were performed across the state since the outbreak started. As of noon today, 1,832 people have been tested for COVID-19.

Locally, there have been 17 positive cases confirmed in Lee County and two cases in Chambers County. As coronavirus continues to affect daily operations locally and statewide, Governor Ivey issued a statewide health order to help contain the spread of coronavirus in Alabama.

Through April 5, gatherings of 25 or more people or gatherings that cannot maintain a consistent six-foot distance between attendees are prohibited, and any bar, restaurant, brewery or other establishment will not be permitted to have on-site consumption of food or drinks, effectively switching all food service to pick-up or delivery.

All beaches in the state have also been closed, public and private. Additionally, visitation to hospitals, nursing homes, or long term care facilities has been prohibited aside from compassionate care situations such as maternity or end-of-life. Non-essential health care personnel have also been prevented from entering these facilities.

All elective dental and medical procedures have also been delayed by Governor Ivey during the health crisis.