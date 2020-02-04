Alabama Rep. Jeremy Gray says education will be a hot topic in legislative session

Legislative starts tomorrow morning where lawmakers will begin discussing major concerns of residents in Alabama.

Alabama District 83 representative Jeremy Gray traveled to the counties in his district to hear what they would like lawmakers to do in session. He held two listening sessions. One on Tuesday in Russell county and one on Thursday in Lee county.

“As a legislative body, sometimes we depend data, or other agencies to tell us what’s wrong with the state of Alabama and what are the problems in the state of Alabama. These listening sessions actually give us the opportunity to actually listen to our constituents. The citizens that really live the day to day life and they know what they’re wants and needs are. So this just gives us the opportunity to see what we really care about, does it align with what our citizens care about,” Gray said.

Gray says people mentioned affordable housing, prison reform but the hot topic was education.

“This year, the proposal is basically saying 100 percent of those funds will go towards the education fund,”Gray said.

Gray says the funds would be allocated towards opening more preschools and scholarships for K-12 students.

“In every part of a county or a city not every one has the access to Pre-K. Some have to get on a waiting list. It’s not just available everywhere,”Gray said.

